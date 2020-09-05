PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

PCS Edventures! Inc (OTCMKTS:PCSV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. PCS Edventures! shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.29.

PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter. PCS Edventures! had a net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 173.33%.

About PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

