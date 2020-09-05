Peony Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $106,591.29 and $4,199.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000198 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,554,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,479 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

