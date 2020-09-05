Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.45

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.45 and traded as low as $34.57. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 3,209 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $263.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

