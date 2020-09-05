People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $509.33 Million

Brokerages expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report $509.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $517.00 million and the lowest is $500.20 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $454.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

PBCT stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

