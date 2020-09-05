Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Shares of Petrel Resources PLC (LON:PET) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $5.00. Petrel Resources shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 600,556 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01.

Petrel Resources Company Profile (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 15% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14 in the Porcupine Basin, Ireland; and owns a 10% interest in licensing option (LO) 16/14 and 100% interests in LO 16/24 and LO 16/25 in Ireland.

