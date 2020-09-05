PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period.

NYSE GHY opened at $13.56 on Friday. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

