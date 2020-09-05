Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $802,508.96 and approximately $1,464.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046549 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00665517 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,239.90 or 1.00685383 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.01484272 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00130002 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 79,876,375 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

