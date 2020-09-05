Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Sold by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP cut its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,685 shares during the quarter. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II comprises approximately 1.3% of TCG Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PFN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 240,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

