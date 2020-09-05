Playgroundz Trading Up 30.1% This Week (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $286,619.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io.

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

