Pluton (PLU) Price Hits $8.72 on Major Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for about $8.72 or 0.00085694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $82,794.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pluton has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00042875 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.04 or 0.04955292 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00032350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048152 BTC.

About Pluton

PLU is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

