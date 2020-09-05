Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Plutus Powergen PLC (LON:PPG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Plutus Powergen shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 3,283,214 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $654,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86.

About Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

