Points International (TSE:PTS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.79

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and traded as high as $14.35. Points International shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Points International in a report on Monday, July 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $164.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.68.

About Points International (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

