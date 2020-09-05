PPlus Tr GSC-2 Tr Ctf Fltg Rate (NYSE:PYT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.15

PPlus Tr GSC-2 Tr Ctf Fltg Rate (NYSE:PYT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and traded as high as $22.86. PPlus Tr GSC-2 Tr Ctf Fltg Rate shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.1958 dividend. This is a boost from PPlus Tr GSC-2 Tr Ctf Fltg Rate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

PPlus Tr GSC-2 Tr Ctf Fltg Rate Company Profile (NYSE:PYT)

There is no company description available for PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2.

