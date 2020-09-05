Primas (PST) Price Hits $0.0315

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Primas token can currently be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $1.28 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00467796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Primas

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official website is primas.io.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

