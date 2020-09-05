Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.20

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and traded as high as $9.98. Princess Private Equity shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 21,830 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $6.91 million and a P/E ratio of 4.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.23.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.