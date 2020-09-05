ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $131.29

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.29 and traded as low as $129.24. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $128.06, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXL. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RXL)

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

