Qbao Achieves Market Cap of $295,450.22 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, Allcoin and EXX. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $295,450.22 and approximately $3,467.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, Gate.io, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

