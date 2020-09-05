Qbao Market Cap Achieves $295,450.22 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $295,450.22 and approximately $3,467.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Allcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000113 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Gate.io and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

