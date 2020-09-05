Qitmeer (PMEER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $317,267.00

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $317,267.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer token can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinBene, CoinEgg and Allcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00106471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00039191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01577972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00182767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00168851 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io.

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Coinnest, CoinBene, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.