Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.43

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:QNTO) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.43 and traded as low as $10.92. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

