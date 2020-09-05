Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 22,458 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 8.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in United Continental by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $2,342,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in United Continental by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in United Continental by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Continental stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. 33,062,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,261,172. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

