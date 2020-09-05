Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 0.9% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.03. The company had a trading volume of 572,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

