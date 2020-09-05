Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Public Storage by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.14. 997,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,883. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $263.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.76 and a 200-day moving average of $198.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.69.

In related news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $657,028. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

