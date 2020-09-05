Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Waters makes up 1.1% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Waters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Waters stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.07. 466,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,191. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

