Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $1.99 Million in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. L3Harris accounts for about 1.3% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter worth $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in L3Harris by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris by 1,144.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.30.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

