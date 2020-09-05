Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,068.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $16.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.49. The company had a trading volume of 918,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,485. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.80 and its 200-day moving average is $299.50.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.31.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

