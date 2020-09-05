Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Republic Services comprises about 0.8% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,345,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,874. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

