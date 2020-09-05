Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 3,419 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 136.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 0.9% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after buying an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after buying an additional 55,633 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,970,000 after buying an additional 885,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.08. 1,545,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,282. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.66. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

