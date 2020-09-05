Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 25,876 Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Hormel Foods makes up approximately 0.8% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,594,990.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

