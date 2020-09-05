Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C accounts for about 0.8% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at about $27,271,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.4% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDK. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $136.80. The stock had a trading volume of 868,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.46 and its 200 day moving average is $127.26. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.