Quartix (LON:QTX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $336.38

Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.38 and traded as high as $365.00. Quartix shares last traded at $362.00, with a volume of 11,019 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QTX shares. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Quartix in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 325.70. The company has a market capitalization of $172.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06.

Quartix (LON:QTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 7.52 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a GBX 3.37 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Quartix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.76%.

About Quartix (LON:QTX)

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

