Quasarcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $202,139.57 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $202,139.57 and $3,896.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00060620 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

