Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce sales of $101.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.10 million to $102.10 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $83.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $400.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $403.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $472.21 million, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $483.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

RPD opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares in the company, valued at $32,241,168.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $84,037.50. Insiders sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,114 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,991,000 after purchasing an additional 805,452 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 54.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,100,000 after buying an additional 437,621 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rapid7 by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,872,000 after buying an additional 400,001 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Rapid7 by 24.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,365,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth approximately $11,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

