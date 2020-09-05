Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.05 Million

Brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report $89.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.50 million and the lowest is $81.51 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $115.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $401.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.92 million to $411.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $391.18 million, with estimates ranging from $321.33 million to $426.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.88 million.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $7.50 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

