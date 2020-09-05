RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.39

RDL Realisation PLC (LON:RDL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.39 and traded as high as $61.50. RDL Realisation shares last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.78.

About RDL Realisation (LON:RDL)

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for RDL Realisation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDL Realisation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.