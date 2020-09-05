Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Trading Down 31.5% Over Last Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $1.58 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.