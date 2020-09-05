Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Stock Position Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

RGA stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.