Remme Hits Market Cap of $2.12 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Gate.io, IDEX and Kuna. Remme has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $82,933.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Remme has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Remme

Remme is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Hotbit, DEx.top, Gate.io, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

