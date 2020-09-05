Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.04

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and traded as high as $75.12. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 1,148,107 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.02.

About Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

