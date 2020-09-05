Rimbit Price Hits $0.0003 (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Rimbit has a market cap of $60,205.73 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rimbit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Rimbit has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002197 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

RBT is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rimbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

