Rip Road Capital Partners LP Acquires New Shares in Vroom (NYSE:VRM)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom (NYSE:VRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. Vroom makes up 1.0% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,735,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,816,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,461,000.

VRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Sunday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

Shares of VRM stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09. Vroom has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43.

