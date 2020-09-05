RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,825.44

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,825.44 and traded as high as $1,854.00. RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at $1,804.00, with a volume of 164,432 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,825.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,779.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

About RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

