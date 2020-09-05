Rocket Pool (RPL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.32 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 29.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00020980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $22.00 million and $2.32 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.59 or 0.04945685 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032405 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047972 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

