ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $801,862.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $801,862.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00042812 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.81 or 0.05109828 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00032077 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00048727 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,912,663,600 tokens. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.