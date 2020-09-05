Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) Short Interest Up 13.6% in August

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 611,900 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 30th total of 538,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RDS.B stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,857,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,637. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.49 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

RDS.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.