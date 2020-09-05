RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $9,735.63 or 0.97331802 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $49,670.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004275 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 270 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

