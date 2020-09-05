Rubies Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Rubies has a market cap of $32,766.33 and $2.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. During the last week, Rubies has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006080 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000946 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002381 BTC.

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org.

Rubies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

