SaluS Price Hits $18.79 on Top Exchanges (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, SaluS has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One SaluS coin can now be bought for approximately $18.79 or 0.00184726 BTC on exchanges. SaluS has a market cap of $19.02 million and $518.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

