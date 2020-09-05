Sandell Asset Management Corp. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sandell Asset Management Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $110,936,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,197,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after buying an additional 1,405,915 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $181.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,564,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,758,864. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.