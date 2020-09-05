Sandell Asset Management Corp. Has $4.01 Million Position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Sandell Asset Management Corp. lowered its position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 199,615 shares during the quarter. Wright Medical Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sandell Asset Management Corp. owned approximately 0.10% of Wright Medical Group worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 256.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Wright Medical Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $104,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $46,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $453,090 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WMGI. BidaskClub lowered Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 1,353,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wright Medical Group NV has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

